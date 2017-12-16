TshisaLIVE

Keeping two wives a secret? Haibo

16 December 2017 - 13:54 By Timeslive
The cast of iKhaya, Mzansi Magic's new TV drama.
Image: Mzansi Magic/Facebook

Wives can sniff out secrets faster than husbands can try to deceive them‚ so the saying goes. Mzansi Magic has announced the launch of a new drama series called iKhaya‚ with the central character trying to hide the fact that he has two wives‚ and two lives.

The series starts on Monday‚ 8 January 2018 at 20:00.

Produced by Urbanbrew‚ iKhaya is set against the backdrop of Daveyton and the rural village of Ga-Modjadji‚ Limpopo.

It kicks off with Eddie (Saint Seseli) caught in two worlds‚ with two wives Raisibe (Molobane Maja-Mbatha) and Cebile (Nqobile Sipamla) as he lives on the edge of hope that his two worlds will never collide. As the story unfolds‚ viewers will learn how Eddie found himself with two wives in the first place.

