Siba & her hubby celebrate 7 years of wedded bliss

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana and her husband, Brian recently celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary by spending quality time with family in nature.

Coincidentally Siba's wedding day was the day after her birthday so it was joint celebrations.

Taking to social media Siba said every year they joke about which day to celebrate.

"Every year we joke about which day to celebrate or we just combine them into one... however each one has a special significance to us."

Siba who met her husband in university said is still evidently as besotted with him since the day they met.

"Love is a beautiful thing!! We are really grateful to God for bringing us together and keeping us on this journey of doing life together. It's not a walk in the park, however he has kept us in the midst of hard times and good times, and through tears, laughter and joy! We are grateful."

Swoon!

Here's a glimpse into their magical celebrations: