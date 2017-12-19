TshisaLIVE

Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures

19 December 2017 - 09:17 By TshisaLIVE
Skolopad bares all...again.
Skolopad bares all...again.
Image: Via Instagram

Skolopad has got tongues wagging once again on social media, after she shared a string of pictures of herself covered in nothing but a white sheet. 

The entertainer is no stranger to being nude or rocking the red carpet of a major event in boerewors. 

So this to comes as no surprise. 

Good morrning

A post shared by Queen Skolopad Qwabe (@vasilisa_skolopad) on

Had a nice meeting indid

A post shared by Queen Skolopad Qwabe (@vasilisa_skolopad) on

Breakfast in bed

A post shared by Queen Skolopad Qwabe (@vasilisa_skolopad) on

A few weeks ago Skolopad launched a social media campaign to help her decide if she should leave nudity in 2017. 

She told TshisaLIVE that she was thinking about changing up her image in the new year. 

"People saw pictures of me in normal clothes the other day and went crazy but they forget that I always said I am three in one. Nonhlanhla and Skolopad are different. But I now have a great team of people trying out new things with me and if I get a couple of thousands retweets when I ask if I should leave nudity in 2017, then I might think about it."

Maybe these latest snaps are Skolopad's way of enjoying her last few days of nudity before the new year kicks in. 

Inside Caster Semenya & Violet's beach escape

Caster Semenya and her wife, Violet Raseboya have kickstarted the festive season in style. 
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Deciphering the rise of Skolopad

When a little-known aspiring artist from the Free State showed up on the black carpet at the Metro FM Music Awards at the beginning of the year, ...
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Four international collabs that dominated our playlists

While South African artists have always taken pride in being able to produce music of an international standard without having to go looking for ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

5 local films that cemented Mzansi's place on the world stage

2017 has been a great year as far telling authentically African is concerned and the brilliant local films that were screened at international ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. The beef is still warm: 3 music feuds that left us shook in 2017 TshisaLIVE
  2. Say what?! Mpho Maboi & Reneilwe Letsholonyane are secretly married TshisaLIVE
  3. Sophie Ndaba marries businessman in 'secret' Italian wedding - reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Christmas for Kenny Kunene is all about family bonds TshisaLIVE
  5. 2017 was helluva dramatic with all those Metro FM changes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X