Inside Caster Semenya & Violet's beach escape
19 December 2017 - 08:38
Caster Semenya and her wife, Violet Raseboya have kickstarted the festive season in style.
The lovebirds are currently enjoying some quality time together by the ocean.
From jogs on the beach to just enjoying the breathtaking views - Caster and Violet have been serving major goals.
Taking to Instagram, Violet shared a loved up picture of them together with her opinions on some of the deeper things to life.
"Things that money can't buy. Love.Respect.Happiness.Trust.Morals.Manners.Integrity," she said.
