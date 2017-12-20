Lady Zamar: Fans don't know what is happening behind closed doors

2017 will be remembered for the meteoric rise of singer Lady Zamar. But with the fame came the heavy price of having her life constantly in the public eye and her talent being questioned by fans and those in the industry.

Building on the success of her 2016 hit with Prince Kaybee Charlotte, Lady Zamar went on to dominate the charts for much of the year. Still, she revealed to TshisaLIVE, there were those who didn't believe she was a real artist.

"The most difficult people to deal with are those who believe that I am not a musician. I get it a lot. I became angry when I was told that I wasn't a real musician. In actual fact, I have screengrabs of telephone conversations, which I have emailed to myself, to remind myself that this is what this person thinks of me.

"It is the hardest thing when you work with a person and give 100% and they turn around and say to you that you are a real musician. I don't care whether people are arrogant or think that I am arrogant, but don't disrespect my artistic value," Lady Zamar said.

She said that artists were often misunderstood by fans and so she wanted to film a documentary to show it was not all glitz and glamour.

"I feel like there is a big divide between artists and their fans. Fans say things about musicians, but they don't know what is happening behind closed doors. I want to show them that. I want them to get to know me when I am performing, when I am angry and when I am on the road. There is a lot of crazy things, it's not all glitz and glamour," she said

The artist grabbed headlines in September when she was accussed of lip syncing her way through an Idols SA performance.

In response, Lady Zamar said she got angry when people accused her of lip-syncing on stage, to the point that she felt compelled to prove herself to the fans by singing some of her sets acoustically.

"I always feel like I need to respond to critics of my music because I put a lot of work into my music. I feel very offended when people accuse me of not doing enough. My friends are my best support structure. They always tell me that it's not that bad and I should ignore it," she added.