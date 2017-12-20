WATCH: Sho Madjozi's first music video takes Tsonga swag to a new level

From the bright colours to the bold dance moves, Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi's first music video issa vibe!

While her Tsonga raps are enough to put her in her own league, Sho Madjozi didn't compromise with the visuals to accompany her hit Dumi Hi Phone.

In the video, Sho Madjozi shows off her traditional dance moves in colourful Xibelani (layered skirt for dancing). The Tsonga culture is famous for the love of bold and bright colors, and Madjozi does not shy away from this.

Three things to look out for in the video:

The colours fam (form the make up to the outfits!)