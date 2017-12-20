TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Sho Madjozi's first music video takes Tsonga swag to a new level

20 December 2017 - 11:40 By Chrizelda Kekana
Tsonga rapper and poet Sho Madjozi loves her colours.
Image: Via Instagram

From the bright colours to the bold dance moves, Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi's first music video issa vibe!

While her Tsonga raps are enough to put her in her own league, Sho Madjozi didn't compromise with the visuals to accompany her hit Dumi Hi Phone.

In the video, Sho Madjozi shows off her traditional dance moves in colourful Xibelani (layered skirt for dancing). The Tsonga culture is famous for the love of bold and bright colors, and Madjozi does not shy away from this. 

Three things to look out for in the video:

The colours fam (form the make up to the outfits!)

The dance moves (if you look closely there's a couple of vosho moves in there too)

The Asian-persuasion switch up (That scene is everything)

Madjozi quickly became one of cool kids after she featured on Okmalumkoolkat's Gqi music video and she has shot straight stardom since then.

The rapper's popular jam Dumi Hi Phone, has received general acclaim and generous airplay.

Watch the cool music video below:

