Tributes pour in for veteran TV star Michelle Molatlou

There's been an outpouring of tributes from fans as news of veteran actress, Michelle Molatlou's death after a lengthy battle with cancer broke on Tuesday evening.

Sowetan reported that Michelle, who was the last Miss Black South Africa before the pageant was discontinued in 1993, died at age 44 at the National Hospital in Bloemfontein.

Family spokesperson and brother, Kgosi Monye, told the paper that the actress was a "fighter till the end" and died surrounded by love.

"Michelle was surrounded by lots of love with the family and friends. She succumbed to her battle with cervical cancer on Tuesday 19th December 2017 at the National Hospital in Bloemfontein."

"Michelle was a consummate professional, a loving mother to her two sons, a caring child to her parents, siblings and a good friend to many," he added.

As Miss Black SA, Michelle challenged stereotypes faced by beauty queens and defied them as an actress, presenter and later as a businesswoman.

Michelle acted in productions such as Generations, Kgatelopele, In the Name of Love, Mokgonyana Matswale and was a presenter for Mamepe before going into the corporate world.