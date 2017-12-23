Penny Penny had one helluva golden year

2017 may have been a depressing year when you consider the cabinet reshuffles, our plunging rand and the Gupta scandals, but if there's one thing that gave us light at the end of the tunnel, it was the return of Papa Penny Ahhee.

Not only did Penny Penny give us even more extravagant clothing and dance moves, it was his own lingo, his relationship with his wife and his new genre of music that really gave us life.

Yup, he actually said he was creating a new genre of music, heavy gum, which he claimed was a form of hip-hop.

"The genre of the song is heavy gum because before it (my sound) used to be bubblegum. I decided to call it heavy gum to symbolise a gum that remains sweet forever," he told TshisaLIVE.