Penny Penny had one helluva golden year
2017 may have been a depressing year when you consider the cabinet reshuffles, our plunging rand and the Gupta scandals, but if there's one thing that gave us light at the end of the tunnel, it was the return of Papa Penny Ahhee.
Not only did Penny Penny give us even more extravagant clothing and dance moves, it was his own lingo, his relationship with his wife and his new genre of music that really gave us life.
Yup, he actually said he was creating a new genre of music, heavy gum, which he claimed was a form of hip-hop.
"The genre of the song is heavy gum because before it (my sound) used to be bubblegum. I decided to call it heavy gum to symbolise a gum that remains sweet forever," he told TshisaLIVE.
His single, Goldie Bone, was in reference to a term he coined on his reality show.
"I called it Goldie Bone because gold is an important mineral and has a beautiful colour. Also, everything I touch turns to gold. I want people to know that, as Africans, we are all Goldie Bone. We are precious like gold. We don't wear animal skins and walk around like animals."
It was also his relationship with his wife that got people talking, with many fans accusing him of body shaming.
In one of the episodes he said he didn't want a "boom boom wife" but just a "boom wife" referring to his wife's weight.
He dismissed the talk and said people misunderstood his use of english as well as his relationship with his other half.
“The problem is that people like English and they don’t understand it. I enjoy my wife‚ my wife enjoys me‚ and we enjoy each other."
The King of Shangaan disco trends every week when his show airs on Wednesday nights. Whether it is because of his mother, who he praised for deciding to have him instead of putting him in a condom and throwing him away or demanding food when he is home, Penny sure has cemented himself as one of Mzansi's most loved celebs.
And even though he got backlash for his "broken English" when the show first aired, Penny has given the haters the middle finger.
“How I speak English does not change my life. I have been all over the world and people understand me nicely."
Thank you 2017 for giving us Papa Penny!
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE