Khanyi Mbau remains the queen of skin lightening

27 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Khanyi Mbau prefers to spend on cosmetic surgery instead of expensive shoes.
Khanyi Mbau and her love for skin lightening continued to dominate headlines throughout 2017. 

Despite getting tongues wagging over her love for cosmetic procedures and her changing skin complexion, Khanyi has turned a deaf ear to it all. 

Earlier this year, Khanyi confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she forked out R95,000 on her latest cosmetic surgery. 

She went under the knife for a waist reduction procedure, liposuction and some work on her breasts. 

There was a time when Khanyi became the talk of the town for her "pink" complexion, and despite the frenzy that erupted around her, she took it all in her stride. 

She's often  joined in on the fun and started the #PinkLivesMatter hashtag, poking fun at the situation. 

Khanyi has also told haters where to get off.  "I am not shy of being black, I am very black but I am the free black. The liberated and free black. The one who, if I want to do something I do it, regardless of what people say." 

Love or hate her - Khanyi doesn't care, and one thing that's clear is that she's not about to change for anyone. 

She has defos been crowned our queen of cosmetic procedures. 

