SNAPS: Inside Thando Thabethe's fairytale bridal shower

27 December 2017 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Thando Thabethe held a bridal shower recently.
Thando Thabethe held a bridal shower recently.
Image: Via Thando's Instagram

Radio personality and actress Thando Thabethe is counting down the days until she walks down the aisle and recently had a celebration where she asked her besties to be her bridesmaids.

All of the star's day ones were there, including 947 radio host Mantsoe Pout, who was asked to be a bridesmaid. 

Thando stunned guests at the fancy affair with a simple pink dress and headwrap and treated her bridesmaids to a massive lunch and impromptu photoshoot.

There was even an after-party with the star's close friends and family breaking it down on the makeshift dance floor.

Thando and her beau Frans Mashao announced their engagement in July after more than four years together. 

Thando told Bona magazine the pair met on a yacht at a media event four years ago after Frans made fun of her toes. She said she found him funny, they exchanged numbers and the rest was history.

“I gave him my number and we met up in Johannesburg and have been together ever since."

Take a look at some of the snaps from the day.

#TeamBride #ThabootyMashao ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

👰🏽🤵🏽💍#ThabootyMashao 📸: @aust_malema

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

