TshisaLIVE

Connie & Shona Ferguson serve major love goals

03 January 2018 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Connie and Shona Ferguson continue to serve major relationship goals.
Connie and Shona Ferguson continue to serve major relationship goals.
Image: Via Instagram

After 16 years of marriage, Connie and Shona Ferguson are completely besotted with each other. 

It's like they're a pair of teenagers who just met a week ago. 

"It’s our #SuperSweetSixteen! Hubby @ferguson_films you mean more to me with each year of us growing together! If this is what sixteen feels like, I am so looking forward to the rest of our lives together," Connie said when celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Connie and Shona are a powerhouse to be reckoned with in the industry, and even after having two children, and a grandson - it's evident that they prioritise keeping the flame alive. 

And, rightfully so! #Goals

Unbreakable: Demi-Leigh talks facing criticism and her new life in NYC

From being crowned Miss SA, to having fellow contestants accuse the pageant of bias and being labelled a racist after wearing gloves while feeding ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Married at 18 & still in love 19 years later'- Brenda Mhlongo

It is nearly two decades since actress Brenda Mhlongo said 'I do' and she is still madly in love with her husband and is grateful that distance made ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS: Buhle Samuels serves booty envy in island paradise

With just a few weeks left till the highly-anticipated festive season, it gets more and more difficult to beat the end of year slump.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Rhythm City's Puleng on Insta-fame, her dark place & starting a family

Rhythm City actress Tebogo Khalo has won over audiences with her spicy role as Puleng on the popular e.tv soapie but the star is determined to stay ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. 'With tearful eyes I watched you slowly fade away' - Robbie Malinga's wife TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Kelly Khumalo renders emotional tribute to Robbie Malinga TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Robbie Malinga TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH LIVE: Robbie Malinga to be laid to rest today TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA wants to 'be a better Christian' in 2018 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X