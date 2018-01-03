Connie & Shona Ferguson serve major love goals
After 16 years of marriage, Connie and Shona Ferguson are completely besotted with each other.
It's like they're a pair of teenagers who just met a week ago.
"It’s our #SuperSweetSixteen! Hubby @ferguson_films you mean more to me with each year of us growing together! If this is what sixteen feels like, I am so looking forward to the rest of our lives together," Connie said when celebrating their wedding anniversary.
Connie and Shona are a powerhouse to be reckoned with in the industry, and even after having two children, and a grandson - it's evident that they prioritise keeping the flame alive.
And, rightfully so! #Goals
It’s our #SuperSweetSixteen!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 Hubby @ferguson_films you mean more to me with each year of us growing together!❤️ If this is what sixteen feels like, I am so looking forward to the rest of our lives together! Ke go rata ka pelo le mowa mokapelo! God has loved me so!🙏🏾 Because he chose you to be my husband!😍 Happy Sixteenth Wedding Anniversary my love!💍🥂❤️😘
