Inside Sbahle Mpisane's rise to stardom

04 January 2018 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Sbahle Mpisane's had a great 2017.
Sbahle Mpisane's had a great 2017.
Image: Via Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane, aka the fitness bunnie, is known for serving all sorts of heat on social media with her booty snaps, but there's more to her than meets the eye. 

Sbahle went from being an fitness inspiration to bagging a gig on reality show, Tropika Island of Treasure. 

Sbahle was selected with a group of other celebrities to compete on the show which will air later in 2018.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, Sbahle said that she wanted to encourage women to embrace their bodies. 

It is also the reason she documents her fitness journey on social media. 

"That is why I'm always wearing my bikini on my Instagram. Many times thick women are made to feel like they are not meant to wear bikinis because they suit skinny people. But most African women are thick. I know that I also went through a time where people made me feel like that," she said.

She has firmly carved a name for herself in the industry and made a successful career from doing something that she loves and is passionate about. 

The KZN-born fitness fundi is hugely popular on social media where she shares advice and tips. On Instagram alone she has 755,000 followers. 

Impressive right? 

If there's one lesson that Sbahle has taught everyone this year, its that hardwork, determination and doing what you love brings in the dough. 

