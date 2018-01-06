TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Uhm... is Babes Wodumo attempting to be a magician?

06 January 2018 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Babes Wodumo is either an aspiring magician or prankstar, you decide.
Image: Via Instagram

Even though Babes Wodumo's schedule is jam packed ahead of the festive season, she seems to have found some free time to practice "magic". 

Of course, Babes was just goofing around and doesn't really intend to become a magician. 

That will be a catastrophe for the gqom industry. 

Taking to Instagram, Babes decided to experiment on Mampintsha. 

"Okay, so I'm going to be showing you some magic," she began in the video.

We aren't quite sure this can actually be called magic, but she keeps saying magic so.

Watch the video below, and maybe you'll be able to decide....

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @mampintsha_aka_shimora_westink

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

