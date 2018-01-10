TshisaLIVE

'My kids are traumatised but I thank God everyday we're safe' - Tumi Morake

10 January 2018 - 12:23 By Chrizelda Kekana
Tumi Morake and her family are recovering well after the car accident.
Tumi Morake and her family are recovering well after the car accident.
Image: Via Instagram

After being involved in a head-collision over the festive season with her entire family, Tumi Morake has a renewed appreciation for life.

The comedian, along with her husband and three children, were traveling towards Sun City on the R556 when the car accident took place.

Speaking out for the first time in detail about the accident, Tumi said things went horribly within a matter of seconds. 

"This was scary for me. We were on the way to Sun City. We were roadtripping with my hubby and the kids and my hubby was driving. To realise how quickly everything can change, in a split second. It changes everything. Like right now, you don't know how much I love life, I'm so happy to be alive," she said on Jacaranda FM

She said she was shaken because it was the first big accident she was involved in. 

"The fact that that no one was badly injured, considering how that car looks like... and I mean that's a strong car. None of us were seriously injured, literally the inside of that car became a giant marshmallow. There were airbags all over the place and my kids are traumatised but I thank God everyday that no one was seriously hurt."

Tumi thanked the staff at the hospital her family was taken to, saying she went into "fight mode".

"I was that person as soon as everything happened, I made sure everyone was okay because my son was panicking and he was having an Asthma attack. I found the emergency pump and gave it to him and also gave it to my husband, who was also in shock, because he's also asmatic."

Tumi said she had no idea how hurt she was in that moment but when she was eventually put on the hospital bed, she knew her husband and children was alright.

The comedian said the accident has helped her reset her priorities and that she was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming love she received.

'It's a miracle no lives were lost,' says Tumi Morake on car crash

Comedian Tumi Morake has expressed her gratitude that everyone, including her own family escaped with their lives after they were involved in a ...
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Tumi Morake and family involved in head-on collision

Tumi Morake and her family were involved in a head-on collision on the R556 outside of Rustenberg in the North-West Province. Paramedics on the scene ...
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

Flop or fab? Dineo Ranaka’s reality show splits Twitter

Dineo Ranaka made a return to reality TV this week with a new series aimed at uncovering long-lost secrets to inspire normal South Africans to live ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Israeli-South African artist Oshri clinches record deal with Akon

In a matter of minutes musician, Oshri Elmorich went from being an “unrecognised artist” to bagging a record deal with US singer Akon’s ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

New season of Uthando Nes'thembu to lift the lid on 'family secrets'

Mzansi's favourite polygamist family is returning to the small screens on Thursday night and from what businessman Musa Mseleku has told TshisaLIVE, ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. 'I have H&M clothes I'm going to burn' – Local celebs outraged over racist ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Thembi Seete spoils herself with R760k wheels TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Security rescues AKA after failed crowd surfing attempt TshisaLIVE
  4. DMF's Nonceba gives fans 'Skolopad vibes' TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Tira: Zodwa Wabantu's language will be 'cleaner' in 2018 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence
X