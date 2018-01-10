'My kids are traumatised but I thank God everyday we're safe' - Tumi Morake

"This was scary for me. We were on the way to Sun City. We were roadtripping with my hubby and the kids and my hubby was driving. To realise how quickly everything can change, in a split second. It changes everything. Like right now, you don't know how much I love life, I'm so happy to be alive," she said on Jacaranda FM.

She said she was shaken because it was the first big accident she was involved in.

"The fact that that no one was badly injured, considering how that car looks like... and I mean that's a strong car. None of us were seriously injured, literally the inside of that car became a giant marshmallow. There were airbags all over the place and my kids are traumatised but I thank God everyday that no one was seriously hurt."

Tumi thanked the staff at the hospital her family was taken to, saying she went into "fight mode".

"I was that person as soon as everything happened, I made sure everyone was okay because my son was panicking and he was having an Asthma attack. I found the emergency pump and gave it to him and also gave it to my husband, who was also in shock, because he's also asmatic."

Tumi said she had no idea how hurt she was in that moment but when she was eventually put on the hospital bed, she knew her husband and children was alright.

The comedian said the accident has helped her reset her priorities and that she was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming love she received.