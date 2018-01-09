IN MEMES: Twitter bids teary farewell to Generations' Nolwazi

Even though Thando Thabethe's fans found out a little over a month ago that her Generations: The Legacy character would cease to exist come January 2018, they were still not emotionally ready for her exit.

The actress played the character of Nolwazi, an ambitious and feisty woman looking to make it in the advertising industry. Thando took to social media to bid the character farewell one last time as her last episode aired.

Twitter couldn't believe that the last episode had finally arrived and thanked the actress for a "great" portrayal of Nolwazi.

She also thanked viewers for their loyalty to her character over the last three years.