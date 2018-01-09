TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter bids teary farewell to Generations' Nolwazi

09 January 2018 - 10:05 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Thando Thabethe received a 'Twitter ovation' for her performance as Nolwazi on Generations: The Legacy
Even though Thando Thabethe's fans found out a little over a month ago that her Generations: The Legacy character would cease to exist come January 2018, they were still not emotionally ready for her exit.

The actress played the character of Nolwazi, an ambitious and feisty woman looking to make it in the advertising industry. Thando took to social media to bid the character farewell one last time as her last episode aired.

Twitter couldn't believe that the last episode had finally arrived and thanked the actress for a "great" portrayal of Nolwazi.

She also thanked viewers for their loyalty to her character over the last three years.

Thando told TshisaLIVE when the announcement about her departure was first made that it was "all love" between her and the soapie, and that she needed the time to invest in her new beginnings. 

"Yes it is true that I have resigned. I've been with the soapie for about three years, it's just time to go. There are not enough hours in the day to do everything I want to do. It's all about growth man, and we are treated like royalty at Generations, so it's all love but I need more time to explore other things," she said.

