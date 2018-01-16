TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter can't get over all the secrets in Ikhaya

16 January 2018 - 09:46 By Chrizelda Kekana
Eddie (played by Saint Seseli) and his on-screen Jo'burg wife.
Eddie (played by Saint Seseli) and his on-screen Jo'burg wife.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter

The new Mzansi Magic drama, Ikhaya had Twitter glued to their couches on Monday night as they watched the drama of a man leading a double life unfold. 

With a storyline that involves two wives who know nothing about each other's existence, fireworks was guaranteed but Twitter could not handle it when it emerged that there were more secrets brewing below the surface. 

Viewers were stunned that Eddie, the leading man, had to change everything from his language to his wedding ring when he goes to his different wives.

In true Mzansi style, memes filled Twitter: 

Alfred Ntombela plans to take music world by storm

Several years after a failed attempt to launch a music group, actor Alfred Ntombela has  launched a solo music career, with an album due to be ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Chicco Twala does not own us, says Bongani Fassie on Brenda biopic fight

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani has lashed out music veteran Sello “Chicco” Twala, claiming the producer did not own the Fassie family and could not ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

'I've been Brenda all my life,' says Mabrrr look-alike Bathabile Ngubeni

Forex agent Bathabile Ngubeni has been challenged by social media users to claim her "birthright" to play the role of the late Brenda Fassie in an ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Minnie Dlamini on 2018: Hosting Usain Bolt, acting again & being a great wife

Minnie Dlamini has been living her best life and has a lot planned for 2018, starting with hosting star athlete Usain Bolt at the Sun Met South ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

It's not falling apart- 'Broke' Meyiwa family want to finish Senzo's house

Almost three and a half years after footballer Senzo Meyiwa's death, his family is still struggling to raise enough money to finish the house the ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Minnie Dlamini on divorce rumours: 'Being a wife is the most important role in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl slams EFF H&M vandalism: Just misrepresent us all as savages ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Tebogo on Khanyi split: I lost my best friend TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I have H&M clothes I'm going to burn' – Local celebs outraged over racist ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Designer Asanda accuses Isibaya of dress plagiarism: My brand has been devalued TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at 46
Take a ride with Cape Town's R25-million Neighbourhood Safety Team
X