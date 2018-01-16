IN MEMES: Twitter can't get over all the secrets in Ikhaya

The new Mzansi Magic drama, Ikhaya had Twitter glued to their couches on Monday night as they watched the drama of a man leading a double life unfold.

With a storyline that involves two wives who know nothing about each other's existence, fireworks was guaranteed but Twitter could not handle it when it emerged that there were more secrets brewing below the surface.

Viewers were stunned that Eddie, the leading man, had to change everything from his language to his wedding ring when he goes to his different wives.

In true Mzansi style, memes filled Twitter: