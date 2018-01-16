IN MEMES: Twitter can't get over all the secrets in Ikhaya
The new Mzansi Magic drama, Ikhaya had Twitter glued to their couches on Monday night as they watched the drama of a man leading a double life unfold.
With a storyline that involves two wives who know nothing about each other's existence, fireworks was guaranteed but Twitter could not handle it when it emerged that there were more secrets brewing below the surface.
Viewers were stunned that Eddie, the leading man, had to change everything from his language to his wedding ring when he goes to his different wives.
In true Mzansi style, memes filled Twitter:
#Ikhaya Elizabeth looks like her mom for real thou or is it me🤔 pic.twitter.com/CRAOrqvwGs— Sindi (@sindoesamie) January 15, 2018
#Ikhaya and #Nkululeko should swap time slots. I’m just saying pic.twitter.com/DIuFnqDvJv— Paballo Kgware (@kgware_paballo) January 15, 2018
Eh how many times is Lizzy doing matric? And she is always passing ka di-flying colours!#iKhaya #mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/4pzVcQiYIz— King Pedi (@ThePediGuy) January 15, 2018
#Ikhaya Must Air for 1hour , Sundays And #Nkululeko 30min on Mondays 😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lZGpmL2kqU— January 18th🍰🔥 (@liyema_mpompi) January 15, 2018
#Ikhaya ts so interesting i wouldn't mind watching it everyday yaz pic.twitter.com/uOd3ypeH1w— @Lee (@LeratoPoulance) January 15, 2018
#ikhaya storyline looks interesting but I can guess...the first wives daughter will go to Gauteng to study. She will meet and date Curry not knowing that they are siblings mmmmm pic.twitter.com/GvkgaSnmue— JustOdwa🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) January 15, 2018
The Sepedi on #Ikhaya blesses my soul 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/tlOb8P4klq— Mosh (@Moshebi_Thulo) January 15, 2018
Makes sense why he’d be Curry’s dad #Ikhaya pic.twitter.com/FxIhctHAQZ— Luthando Soga (@mazthu) January 15, 2018
He banna! Khaphela is now sipping boma 25year old whiskey on #ikhayamzansi 😨 pic.twitter.com/G4sbnb8PKa— Simply$€££0⚽™ (@selloAP) January 15, 2018
