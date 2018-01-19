I would love to get married again, says crooner Ntando Bangani

Even though RnB crooner Ntando Bangani knows the feeling of heartbreak, it has not deterred him from believing in love and he hopes to one day get married again.

The star has swooned women across the country with his loved-up hits for over a decade, but the star has a queen of his own.

"I am in a relationship, I have a bae. We have been together for about four years now and I am over the moon. From the moment I met her, I knew that I wanted to be with her. She is humble and she inspires me."

The star was shy to talk about his separation but said it hadn't prevented him from wanting to one day walk down the aisle again.

"I would love to get married again. I am human. I am growing old. I would like to settle down but I am taking my time with it because I don't want to make the same mistakes. I want be ready."

Ntando will be showing off his romantic side at a special Valentine's Day event next month, alongside Vusi Nova, Samthing Soweto and Kelly Khumalo.