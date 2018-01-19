TshisaLIVE

I would love to get married again, says crooner Ntando Bangani

19 January 2018 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Musician Ntando still believes in love.
Musician Ntando still believes in love.
Image: Via Ntando Bangani Instagram

Even though RnB crooner Ntando Bangani knows the feeling of heartbreak, it has not deterred him from believing in love and he hopes to one day get married again. 

The star has swooned women across the country with his loved-up hits for over a decade, but the star has a queen of his own.

"I am in a relationship, I have a bae. We have been together for about four years now and I am over the moon. From the moment I met her, I knew that I wanted to be with her. She is humble and she inspires me."

The star was shy to talk about his separation but said it hadn't prevented him from wanting to one day walk down the aisle again.

"I would love to get married again. I am human. I am growing old. I would like to settle down but I am taking my time with it because I don't want to make the same mistakes. I want be ready."

Ntando will be showing off his romantic side at a special Valentine's Day event next month, alongside Vusi Nova, Samthing Soweto and Kelly Khumalo.

Ntando was part of the event last year and said he was excited to see the line-up grow.

"It was an amazing experience last year and it was filled up. It is a great event that people really enjoy coming to because it is a celebration of love. Love is something we are all looking for."

After disappearing from the limelight for some time after his separation, Ntando returned two years ago with a new take on life and music.

"It feels like I am a new artist again. I am in a good space and really enjoying myself. I have always said that the industry moves in cycles and that people are not always on top for long. I have got a second chance to ride that cycle and I feel like I am doing well."

Samthing Soweto details his struggles with reading and writing in school

Samthing Soweto has come out to share one of the difficulties that made going back to school after jail a lot more difficult that his fear of being ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

The end of Big Nuz? Danger launches own label amidst Afrotainment split

One of the biggest Kwaito groups in SA music history, Big Nuz, could be on the brink of extinction after it was announced that the group's Danger is ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

LISTEN: Robbie Malinga's final song was a 'farewell gift' to Naima Kay

Just weeks before his death, music veteran Robbie Malinga sat across from afro-jazz sensation Naima Kay and give her a gift, a song that would be the ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Bonang & the R25K make-up bill: The truth is here somewhere

After make-up artist Muzi Zuma accused Bonang Matheba of 'dodging' a R25K bill for over six months, many fingers have been pointed. From Bonang owing ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle ups her thigh and booty game TshisaLIVE
  2. First People's Bae, now Helen Zille -Pearl Thusi dragged for being 'fake deep' TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang & the R25K make-up bill: The truth is here somewhere TshisaLIVE
  4. Heated twar! It's People's Bae vs Pearl Thusi over her 'savage' comments TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter reacts to Real Talk's 'R500K' interview with Bathabile Dlamini TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X