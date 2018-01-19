Zandi Khumalo: I didn't get any favours to get into the industry

Zandi Khumalo may be the sister of songstress Kelly Khumalo and the wife of a former music label boss, but she wants people to know she did not pull on either of their influence to get into the entertainment industry.

Just months after signing an international distribution deal with Warner Music, Zandi is putting the finishing touches to her debut album and told TshisaLIVE that it is the latest twist in a musical journey that started with her singing in the kitchen.

"I have always had a passion for music but I never pursued it. I would sing all the time, even while doing chores, and when I got married my husband kept telling me to think of going into music. I never took it seriously until one day I gave it a go and loved it.

"People thought I was hiding but I was just waiting for the right time. I didn't get any favours to get into the industry. I have always come from a musical background but none of my family pushed me to go into music. I didn't even know my husband was involved in music when I met him."

Zandi has been married to former Mabala Noise communications boss and music promoter Mhlo Gumede since 2016.

The couple often gush over each other on social media but Zandi said they are not yet planning on having kids.

"The pressure is always there, the questions of when are the kids coming, but I have a baby already, my music, and that is the one I am focused on. I would like to have kids but we are not in a rush and we want to plan properly."

Zandi's love life is felt in her soft-melodic music and is a theme she will be exploring on her album due for release on Valentine's Day next month.

Zandi will celebrate the release of the album with a performance at the Evening of Love music event in Johannesburg on the same day.