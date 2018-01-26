TshisaLIVE

Cassper accuses YFM of being 'bullies'

26 January 2018 - 13:33 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his feud with radio station YFM.
Image: Cassper Nyovest via Instagram

Cassper Nyovest has accused popular Gauteng radio station YFM of not playing his music and labelled them "bullies" after a fallout over his Fill Up FNB Stadium concert late last year.

Cassper has previously hinted that his relationship with the station was under strain because of sponsorships at Fill Up FNB Stadium. The rapper claims that the station would not music because he spoke out about their gripe of SABC 1 being a sponsor at his concert.

He also claimed that the station was bullying him into apologising for his remarks. 

"YFM doesn’t play my music because SABC 1 sponsored #FillUpFNBStadium and I tweeted about it and now they want me to apologise. They are a very strong platform that I used to love but they are bullies! We are going to stay shining though," he wrote on social media.

The musician's fans responded by blocking the station on Twitter, while others urged their hero to just apologise for the sake of peace.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, YFM station manager denied that the station had blacklisted Cassper's music.

"YFM would like to reaffirm that we continue to support local music as we always have. Regarding Cassper Nyovest's recent comments on social media, the station would like to reassure Cassper, Family Tree and all South African artists that the station always has and will continue to playlist good South African music in line with our music strategy and policies. When South African artists do great things, we celebrate in their success. #JustListentoYbroer," YFM managing director Haseena Cassim said in a statement.  

Cassper has often complained about the lack of radio airplay for his music. In June last year he responded to a Radio Monitor report circulated online which did not list any of his music by claiming radio did not respect his music.

"Some artists don't make any impact (on the streets) but they are played (on radio) because they are signed to record labels. Record labels still hold all the power with radio. Some independent artists lie to each other and pretend everything is okay when their music is not being respected on radio," he said.

