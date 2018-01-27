WATCH: Mo-T pays musical tribute to Bra Hugh

Ever since news of Bra Hugh Masekela's death broke on Tuesday morning, people from across the globe have been sharing their fondest memories of him.

From lessons learnt to moments spent with the music legend - one thing that has been evident this past week is that Bra Hugh touched the lives of millions of people.

Mo-T who also plays the trumpet played a sombre musical tribute that reflected the mood of the entire nation.

The Mi Casa musician told a fan that he was inspired to play in honour of icon because of the inspiration Bra Hugh was to him. "I have learnt so much from the legends, it would be a crime not to pay tribute."

Bra Hugh died at his Johannesburg home surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

"I can say that for my entire family when you get the amount of love and just pure personal stories from people all over the world. The passion with which they loved this man is incredible. We can’t stop marveling at the passion with which the world continues to celebrate and mourn my father. We say thank you again," said Bra Hugh's son Sal Masekela said at a press conference earlier this week.

On Thursday Bra Hugh's family revealed that the music icon wanted a private funeral and that his wishes would be honoured.

A series of public memorials have been organised with the main one taking place tomorrow (Sunday, January 28) at UJ Soweto Campus.