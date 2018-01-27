TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Mo-T pays musical tribute to Bra Hugh

27 January 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Mo-T honours Bra Hugh.
Mo-T honours Bra Hugh.
Image: Via Instagram

Ever since news of Bra Hugh Masekela's death broke on Tuesday morning, people from across the globe have been sharing their fondest memories of him. 

From lessons learnt to moments spent with the music legend - one thing that has been evident this past week is that Bra Hugh touched the lives of millions of people. 

Mo-T who also plays the trumpet played a sombre musical tribute that reflected the mood of the entire nation. 

The Mi Casa musician told a fan that he was inspired to play in honour of icon because of the inspiration Bra Hugh was to him. "I have learnt so much from the legends, it would be a crime not to pay tribute." 

Bra Hugh died at his Johannesburg home surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. 

"I can say that for my entire family when you get the amount of love and just pure personal stories from people all over the world. The passion with which they loved this man is incredible. We can’t stop marveling at the passion with which the world continues to celebrate and mourn my father. We say thank you again," said Bra Hugh's son Sal Masekela said at a press conference earlier this week. 

On Thursday Bra Hugh's family revealed that the music icon wanted a private funeral and that his wishes would be honoured. 

A series of public memorials have been organised with the main one taking place tomorrow (Sunday, January 28) at UJ Soweto Campus. 

Bra Hugh's manager Josh Georgiou is gutted by his death: 'I lost my friend and my teacher'

Hugh Masekela's longtime manager and friend, Josh Georgiou struggled to fight back tears as he spoke about the gaping hole in his heart when he ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Sbahle on her relationship with Itu: 'We are just hanging out'

Fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane has set the record straight on her relationship with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, telling TshisaLIVE the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Distruction Boyz heading to Barcelona with Diplo

Having dominated charts and dancefloors across South Africa for several months, Gqom sensation Distruction Boyz are spreading their wings ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Jerry Mofokeng pours his heart out about losing his friends, Bra Hugh & Sandy Mokwena

Veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng has been left emotionally shattered and numb after losing two long-time friends, Hugh Masekela and Sandy Mokwena, within ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. Tributes pour in for Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Sandy Mokwena's last day on set TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X