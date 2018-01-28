IN PICTURES: Bra Hugh Masekela honoured with public memorial

Hugh Masekela's life and legacy was celebrated with a fitting memorial service on Sunday in Soweto, Johannesburg.

The University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus was filled to capacity as hundreds of mourners gathered to honour the music icon.

It has been a day filled with emotional memories and touching musical tributes that embodied the life Bra Hugh lived.

Industry heavyweights including Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and Abigail Kubeka also attended the final public memorial service.

Bra Hugh's sister, Barbara spoke fondly of the icon, saying that he fought bravely till the end.