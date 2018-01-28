Meet the woman Bra Hugh Masekela found love with in his final days

Barbara introduced the woman, who stole Bra Hugh's heart during his final days to mourners by asking her to stand up in the packed auditorium.

"In his final days he met another beautiful woman and he was devoted to her, and she was devoted to him to the end."

Barbara also spoke fondly about how her brother fought fiercely till the end and had been training them for the past year to be strong.

"In his mind he never accepted the thought that he was going to die. He believed that he was going to get better and live forever."

The iconic musician, who touched the lives of millions of people across the world and fought bravely against Apartheid died last Tuesday. Bra Hugh was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008.

It was Bra Hugh's wish to be given a private funeral which will be attended by close family and friends.