South Africa

IN PICTURES | Bra Hugh Masekela's memorial service

26 January 2018 - 19:48 By Timeslive
A memorial service was held for legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela at San Kopano Community Centre in Alexandra. Poet and author, Don Mattera attended the service.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

A memorial service was held for legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela on Friday.

Bra Hugh died on Tuesday morning at the age of 78 after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

His family issued a statement on Tuesday to confirm the news.

"After a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer, he passed peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa, surrounded by his family," read the statement. 

The musician's team released a statement in October saying he had been battling prostate cancer since 2008. 

While tributes continue to pour in from around the world, fans remember the icon through his music, which spread hope and peace in turbulent times.

Friends, fans and family members celebrate the life of legend Bra Hugh Masekela.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Bra Hugh Masekela, the father of South African jazz, was celebrated on Friday at San Kopano Community Centre in Alexandra.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

South African Jazz musician, songwriter and producer, Jonas Mosa Gwangwa attended the service.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Minister of Science and Technology, Naledi Pandor, attended the memorial service of Bra Hugh Masekela.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Jazz singer Dorothy Masuka at the memorial service of Bra Hugh Masekela.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Lesetja Masekela and Lemmy Masekela speak at their brother’s memorial service at San Kopano Community Centre in Alexandra on Friday.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Singer-songwriter Yvonne Chaka Chaka attended Bra Hugh Masekela’s memorial.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

