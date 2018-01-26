IN PICTURES | Bra Hugh Masekela's memorial service

A memorial service was held for legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela on Friday.

Bra Hugh died on Tuesday morning at the age of 78 after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

His family issued a statement on Tuesday to confirm the news.

"After a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer, he passed peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa, surrounded by his family," read the statement.

The musician's team released a statement in October saying he had been battling prostate cancer since 2008.

While tributes continue to pour in from around the world, fans remember the icon through his music, which spread hope and peace in turbulent times.