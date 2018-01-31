TshisaLIVE

Man who caused Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere's death released on warning

31 January 2018 - 14:51 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The late Simba Mhere.
The late Simba Mhere.
Image: SUPPLIED

The man who caused the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere has been released on warning pending the release of a probation officer's report.

Preshalin Naidoo was on Wednesday found guilty of causing the death of Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O'Bryan.

Mhere and O’Bryan‚ who was a passenger in the car Mhere was driving‚ died at the scene of the accident on William Nicol Drive in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on January 31‚ 2015.

Magistrate David Mahango found that Naidoo's version that the car he was driving on the morning of the accident had a mechanical defect was fabricated and improbable.

Mahango also rejected the evidence of the defence's accident reconstruction expert‚ Stanley Bezuidenhout‚ that speed could not have caused the accident and that it was as a result of a right front suspension of Naidoo's car.

Naidoo's case was postponed to March 9 for the probation officer's report.

Mhere's family did not want to comment on the judgment.

His mother‚ Angela‚ could only say: "This has been a difficult day for us."

Mhere rose to fame when he won a presenter search competition in 2010‚ landing him a job on the lifestyle television programme.

READ MORE

Jonathan Boynton-Lee on Simba Mhere verdict: This is the closure we've been waiting for

Justice for Simba and Kady. That's the verdict from friends and family of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his friend, Kady-Shay O'Bryan, who ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Man who caused Top Billing's Simba Mhere's death found guilty

The man accused of causing the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere has been found guilty by the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Emotions run high as court recounts evidence in Simba Mhere case

Emotions ran high on Wednesday as the Randburg Magistrate's Court delivered judgment in the case against the man who allegedly caused the death of ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Meet the woman Bra Hugh Masekela found love with in his final days TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi finally introduces his bae to fans TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Is that her net age?'- OPW fans can’t believe bride's age TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Rihanna heats up the Grammys stage with the Gwara Gwara TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X