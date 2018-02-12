TshisaLIVE

Nkululeko's Aphiwe Mkefe: South Africa's love makes me want to work harder

12 February 2018 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Aphiwe Mkefe plays the lead on Nkululeko and is proud of the production.
Image: Via Instagram

Aphiwe Mkefe's breakout role in new drama Nkululeko has become even sweeter for him after the show's ratings went on to beat firm faves in January and he's overjoyed at the stats.

Aphiwe told TshisaLIVE everyone was emotional when the announcement was made because even though they anticipated good ratings, they didn't think they'd do as well as they did.

"They broke the news to us last night, as an entire team, and it was so emotional and amazing. We were all really excited and shocked at how well we did, especially because we knew that we are a new show with a lot of new faces."

Aphiwe said they were told by the producer that according to recent Television Audience Measurement Survey  (TAMS) the show's ratings had topped Mzansi Magic's firm favourites such as Our Perfect Wedding and Uthando Nes'thembu.

The show took second position to The Queen.

The young actor said for the team of youngsters, who all got their first break on the show, this was a motivation to go further.

"This was the confirmation we needed that we are doing the story justice and we just need to continue to pour our hearts into our arts."

Some of the new faces in the drama include Zizipho Buti, Tiisetso Thoka and Abongile Salli.

They are also supported by veteran actors such as Tina Jaza and Chris Gxalaba.

"The story is real. Most of the stories on television show a reality that the majority of South Africans don't fall in. People in mansions and big cars - that is not the reality of most South Africans. Hence a story like Nkululeko brought it home because it resonates with most of us."

*TAMS is provided by the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) , one of the available measuring services.

Here's a video clip of the cast in action:

