'She's fierce' Thembisa Mdoda owned the dance floor
TV star Thembisa Mdoda's dancing skills were put to the test on Sunday night as she had her first full dance routine on Dancing with the Stars SA.
She and her partner, Devon Snell, put on a dramatic performance for the tango, which immediately saw fans applaud her.
Loved the passion on your face during the dance. U killed it mtakaDad 😁— Jack Ntlhamu (@papamonate) February 11, 2018
@tembisa 👏👏👏👏Mathemba,Stesh,Tess,SisTeee.. hayi mhimhi your performance was lit👌👍keep it up,it's like you've already won the competition😍😊😊andonwaba Jambase awunapicture wena💃💃💃💃— TrapQueen💫 (@TheNunks) February 11, 2018
@tembisa was really good tonight. And Vanes-Mari ... faves loading #DWTSSA— Mphonkie (@MphonkyPosh) February 11, 2018
Used up all my votes for @tembisa tonight 😂 https://t.co/yua8KsAsMV#DWTSSA #TeamTembisa pic.twitter.com/Q9s6CV8xI6— Theodorah Manjo ♡ (@MissManjo) February 11, 2018
And while she was on the dance floor, her loyal legions of Our Perfect Wedding followers, also called for her return.
What @tembisa did was wrong. She set the bar so high that no other presenter will satisfy us. No man sis @tembisa you sabotaged other children. Lol! #OurPerfectWedding— Boitumelo Msiza (@Only_Tumi) February 11, 2018
I seriously don't like #OPW .. I guess I just loved sis @tembisa cause after her shem angiyi feeli 😑— Lethu Mngomezulu (@MissGugish) February 11, 2018
@tembisa any day.... no one comes close #OurPerfectWedding— Bhelekazi Kholwane (@Sliz_Piroro) February 11, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE