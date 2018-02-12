TshisaLIVE

'She's fierce' Thembisa Mdoda owned the dance floor

12 February 2018 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
Thembisa's dramatic performance was applauded by fans.
Image: Supplied

TV star Thembisa Mdoda's dancing skills were put to the test on Sunday night as she had her first full dance routine on Dancing with the Stars SA.

Thembisa on the dance floor.
Image: Supplied
Thembisa played the part perfectly.
Image: Supplied

She and her partner, Devon Snell, put on a dramatic performance for the tango, which immediately saw fans applaud her.

And while she was on the dance floor, her loyal legions of Our Perfect Wedding followers, also called for her return.

