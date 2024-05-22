Politics

POLL | Do you expect more violence between some political parties as the country draws closer to the elections?

At least 650 high-risk voting stations across the country had been identified

22 May 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
Police have identified hotspot areas of where violence could likely erupt during the upcoming elections. File photo.
Image: Reuters

As the country's election date draws closer, it remains a concern of the electorate whether violence will flare up in some areas, with the government being urged to put in contingency plans to curb any potential flare-ups.

This comes after a nine-year-old girl was wounded when violence erupted between EFF and ANC supporters during campaigning at Juju Valley in Seshego, Limpopo, on Sunday. 

TimesLIVE Premium reported that following a decision by EFF Limpopo chairperson Jossey Buthane to ditch the red berets and join the ANC, the ANC in the Peter Mokaba region felt it was time to make inroads in the Juju Valley area. The party conducted door-to-door campaigning on Sunday.

Their presence, however, was allegedly met with resistance from EFF members and gunfire erupted, leading to the child being injured.  She has since undergone surgery.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) said at least 650 high-risk voting stations across the country had been identified.

Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said this during a media briefing at the weekend, where he outlined the NatJoints' state of readiness, at Tshedimosetso House, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head office in Tshwane.

Mosikili said they were continuing to do risk assessments ahead of the general elections to be held next week.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi gave a similar media briefing on Monday, where it was revealed that over 215 of the 4,874 Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) polling stations in KwaZulu-Natal have been given high-risk status after an assessment by police.

TimesLIVE

