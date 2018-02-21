Mapaseka Koetle on playing multiple roles: If our mothers did, so can we!

Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle- Nyokong has admitted that the juggle between being a mother, wife, actress and businesswoman was not for the faint hearted, but draws inspiration from the women around her.

Mapaseka ventured into the business world just over a month ago by opening a cafe in Sandton.

"Having to have and run a business is a different thing but the journey has been amazing. When I am on set especially now because of all the scenes I have, I'm glad that I have someone I trust (which is my husband) handling things at the shop. It's not easy, I won't lie and say I'm chilling because I am not. But our mothers did it, with five or seven children. If they did it, so can we," she told TshisaLIVE.

The actress also spoke to Actor Spaces about how the idea of opening the cafe dawned upon her.

"I remember after I gave birth my mom had to go back to Bloemfontein after helping with the baby. That was the most depressing time of my life. It was almost like a funeral, you know when everyone leaves it’s just you and everything comes back to you. Now I am alone here with the baby. My mom used to help me with everything. And my husband also had to go back to work. So I got so depressed, I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t want to cook for myself."

"So my husband used to call them and ask them to make breakfast and lunch for me before he gets home from work... That’s how I just fell in love with the Gorge brand," she said.