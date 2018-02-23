TshisaLIVE

Boity sure ain't looking for a broke bae

23 February 2018 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Boity says she isn't looking for a man that can't keep up with her financially.
Boity says she isn't looking for a man that can't keep up with her financially.
Image: Via Instagram

While Mzansi may have finally gotten over the famous Boity and Cassper split, Boity is ready to move on, but only if the guy can keep up with her financially.

She told Touch HD's Rorisang Thandekiso that she needed a man who could look after her.

"Do you think I'd get married to a broke man," Boity asked Rori, who also agreed that it wasn't an option.

"I am done with men who are broke. I don't even care what anybody says about it. What do you think must happen if you don't have money? No man, I work really hard and I am not willing to step into a marriage where I have everything and you have nothing."

While Boity was vague on whether she'd already found this man, she went on to entertain a conversations about weddings.

The pair were talking hypothetical weddings when Boity said she might have a destination wedding in a place like Bora Bora, which raised the question of who would pay for it.

That's when the presenter explained that her man needed to be able to make that happen for their families. 

Boity said that there was a time where wealth was not a factor but that has changed and she was not willing to be the only one holding the purse strings. 

"I think we've been through that stage where you are like 'Ag, it doesn't matter. It's fine. I love him.' But not anymore. Now it's like 'you need to level up' or at least be at a certain level," Boity said.

You can listen to the interview here.

The Queen's Motsoaledi Setumo: I spent my childhood feeling unloved

Actress Motsoaledi Setumo has opened up about growing up with the mentality that all the odds were against her and how she eventually learnt to work ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Leshole finally gets a break!

After weeks of putting fans through a roller coaster of emotions, creators of popular soapie Skeem Saam finally brought some good fortune to ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'Independent' Ma-E won't make the same mistakes he made at Cashtime

As he continues to build his own music label, rapper Ma-E says he won't make the same mistakes as he made at his former label Cashtime and was ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Shumaya hitmakers: We're not one hit wonders

DJ duo Trademark may have largely disappeared from the spotlight since the release of their massive collaboration Shumaya in 2015, but the group are ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sophie Ndaba on love: It's my third but fabulous marriage

Veteran Generations actress Sophie Ndaba has confirmed she got married recently, saying she was happily in love.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Trevor Noah bids farewell to his 'president of jokes,' Jacob Zuma TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: SABC newsreader slips up & calls Zuma - 'Jacob Ramaphosa' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: MP floors Twitter with broken Venda tribute to Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Limpopo, come fetch your daughter'- Skeem Saam's Eunice shocks fans TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi still shook over that Gigaba and Kendrick Lamar moment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X