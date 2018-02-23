TshisaLIVE

People are taking food out of my mouth - Skolopad on 'leaked' EP

23 February 2018 - 13:23 By Kyle Zeeman
A CD with Skolopad's name and image has appeared on the streets.
Image: Via Skolopad's Instagram

Musician and socialite Skolopad is upset after discovering that an album she was working on has been copied and sold on street corners without her knowledge, telling TshisaLIVE it is as if they are taking food out of her mouth.

A heartbroken Skolopad posted a picture on social media of the CD currently being sold, which is an exact copy of album art she teased about last year.

She told TshisaLIVE that she found out about the CD after an excited fan ran up to her and told her she had the CD.

"She said; 'we are so happy things are going well for you'. I was like; 'but I don't have a CD out.' I asked her to walk with me to my car so we could play the CD as I wanted to find out what songs were there. Only to find that only three of the songs there were mine and the rest were maskandi songs."

Skolopad said the original image shared by her was just to see how interested fans were about the album and she had forgotten about the artwork until it surfaced as the cover on CDs being sold.

She said the incident left her feeling like someone stole from her before she even had a chance to enjoy it.

"I'm really disheartened by this. I feel like people are taking food from my mouth even before I have enough to eat. I mean I am struggling, when people are out there selling their music because of my face and the fame I've worked hard to get. I'm sad this is happening, it is already a hard struggle to sell my music without this happening."

