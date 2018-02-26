Letoya Makhene: Ubunyanga is not a death sentence

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene has encouraged young traditional healers to embrace their gift and not worry about the perceived restrictions attached to the calling, saying it is a blessing not a death sentence.

The star has been practising as a sangoma for five years already and took to social media over the weekend to discuss some of the things she has learnt during her journey.

As young healers recounted their own stories of embracing the gift of traditional healing, one follower spoke of her hesitance at first to accept the calling at the age of 20 because it meant living "without friends, parties, boyfriends."

Letoya responded by encouraging the woman and telling her that the calling was not the end of her world.

"While we do lead rather quiet lives when it comes to our social life, you’ll notice that the ones that are in our space are those who have earned the right to be in it. I honestly do indulge in and enjoy letting my hair down every once in a while, after all we’re still human."

She said that dating was important, even for traditional healers wanting to settle down, and made some suggestions.

"Dating is what you need to do if you’re ever to settle down eventually. If your dlozi is strict about dating, then ukuphahla ukhulume naye might help. Ubunyanga is not a death sentence...it’s a special upgrade in this journey called life. You’re one of the lucky few."

The star, who runs a practice in Johannesburg had to move premises last year because of safety reasons. This led to speculation that she quit working as a traditional healer.

"So apparently I've quit my work as a traditional healer? Yes. I did put practicing on hold for a brief while, while moving my practice. My practice is up and running again and I've found nothing but joy in the healing work that I've done even with my more complex cases."