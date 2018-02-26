Reason threatens to 'quit' if his album doesn't go platinum
Rapper Reason was dragged by fans for claiming he will quit if his next album, Azania, doesn't sell over 40,000 copies.
The Bump The Cheese Up hitmaker had fans scratching their heads this past weekend when he suddenly announced that it was all or nothing for his next project.
While many voiced their sadness at the threat, others called the musician's bluff and told him to prepare to draw UIF.
Prepare for your next job brother pic.twitter.com/lq9AQPAAMc— Bhelionaire (@WitnessJack1) February 24, 2018
Lol 😂😂 I will save spot for you here at McDs don't F around for publicity pic.twitter.com/yDlhH41FBz— Bhelionaire (@WitnessJack1) February 24, 2018
Well if that's the case 😊 goodbye in advance 😌😂— Melanin MasterPiece (@AlinahSoetsang) February 24, 2018
Hope you have enough money to buy your own music 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eoUK3hZRL8— Saka Nyuka (@SiphoNtobela5) February 24, 2018
Well @B3nchMarQ needs a third member... Might as well join them after #Azania pic.twitter.com/ogFkrAKTqv— Sicelo XVII💀🐦 (@sic_zwane) February 24, 2018
At least you'll be doin us a favour pic.twitter.com/bfCM6ZA7hK— Sean Khalifa/Star Signs (@SeanKha80205142) February 24, 2018
Reason hit back at the hate telling fans they would be sorry once he was gone. He also denied suggestions that the threat was part of a publicity stunt.
He later returned to the platform to reflect on his career so far and explained that he used to think his music would just sell because it was good, without realising it was all about how it was marketed.
"Good shit sells. Bad shit sells. It all depends on how u sell it. I used to think my shit would sell cause it's dope. Nope. How do you sell it. Bill gates and Steve Jobs weren't just obsessed with making great products. They were obsessed with selling them too."
