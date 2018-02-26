Skolopad responds to 'sex position' backlash: I've got a naughty side too

Skolopad is pushing an unapologetic attitude after her latest risqué pose left Twitter in a tizz because of the sexual nature of the caption. And her response to the backlash is brewing a gospel song.

She posted a picture of herself in a kneeling position, with her booty lifted up in the air. She captioned the picture "mood" and encouraged others to drop their "mood" with the hashtag 'Drop your webatla kae style Skolopad' (Drop your 'where do you want it' style with Skolopad.)

Although she's no stranger to posting saucy pictures, this time fans were not impressed and said she was just looking for attention.

But Skolopad doesn't really care and said fans should know by now that she is sexual and loves nudity.

"I was just having fun and revealing my naughty side. Everyone has a naughty side and that's why I don't understand why some people took it so seriously. People know I love nudity. They should also know by now that sex is a friend to nudity. It shouldn't be a shock if my caption goes in that direction. I mean, I have a naughty side too," Skolopad told TshisaLIVE.