Skolopad responds to 'sex position' backlash: I've got a naughty side too
Skolopad is pushing an unapologetic attitude after her latest risqué pose left Twitter in a tizz because of the sexual nature of the caption. And her response to the backlash is brewing a gospel song.
She posted a picture of herself in a kneeling position, with her booty lifted up in the air. She captioned the picture "mood" and encouraged others to drop their "mood" with the hashtag 'Drop your webatla kae style Skolopad' (Drop your 'where do you want it' style with Skolopad.)
Although she's no stranger to posting saucy pictures, this time fans were not impressed and said she was just looking for attention.
But Skolopad doesn't really care and said fans should know by now that she is sexual and loves nudity.
"I was just having fun and revealing my naughty side. Everyone has a naughty side and that's why I don't understand why some people took it so seriously. People know I love nudity. They should also know by now that sex is a friend to nudity. It shouldn't be a shock if my caption goes in that direction. I mean, I have a naughty side too," Skolopad told TshisaLIVE.
Saturday mood #dropurwebatlakaestyleskolopad pic.twitter.com/WKgFIeGe1l— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) February 24, 2018
Twitter questioned Skolopad's maternal skills and asked her to stop her sexual references for her daughter's sake.
In true Twitter style, they went on to "dress her" before they called her out.
Shame Skoli ha ona diaparo, shame skepsel. pic.twitter.com/Cirqhm0wLZ— Touch (@sego2kk1) February 25, 2018
Wena sesi please balance me...how old are u another thing are u friends with sesethu...asking for a friend pic.twitter.com/oqS5cB9R0r— ketsi (@moeketsi_legari) February 24, 2018
Skolopad told TshisaLIVE she wasn't fazed by comments.
"I do like attention, that's not a lie and that's part of the reason I am here. I am comfortable with my body and having sexual conversations when the situation calls for it. My daughter should be left out of this. Her mother is not Skolopad, it's Nonhlanhla and she knows the difference."
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE