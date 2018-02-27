Thembisa Mdoda on her exit from DWTSSA: I was overjoyed, I regret nothing

Instead of tears and sadness as expected when one is booted out of a competition, Thembisa Mdoda gracefully bowed out of Dancing With The Stars.

The actress told TshisaLIVE that it was time to go and although she had a blast, she's grateful for the time as she has other projects and her family demanding her attention.

"I was really happy; there was no ounce of sadness in me. I was extremely happy, the only kind of sadness I felt was for my partner because he's incredible and I would have loved SA to see more from him. Half the time he was pushing me and encouraging me to carry on when I was like, 'no guys, I can't do this.' But as for me, I was overjoyed, I regret nothing and the people who are left there are meant to be there."

Thembisa said she made a decision a while ago that she would only do things that sit well with her soul and were "spiritually in line with the journey" her career is on.

She said Dancing With The Stars was one of the shows that made her exit her comfort zone and the experience was well worth it. The actress also said the opportunity taught her about her body.

"I learnt that I am able to push myself and particularly to push my body. As a person in their 30's, it was incredibly difficult to learn the dances. At the beginning of the week, I would be like, 'I can't do this' but by the end of the week I would be dancing for an audience. I learnt so much about myself and how far I can go in how I use my body in dance."

The presenter said the Tango was her favorite dance to learn while the Cha Cha was incredibly difficult to learn and execute. However, she said that she would find a way to incorporate dance into her daily life as it has done "wonders" for body and mind.

Thembisa will still be on TV for her fans and said she is forever grateful for the support she's received since her big break as a presenter on Our Perfect Wedding.

"Nothing really has changed in my schedule, except that I may have a bit more time on my hands to attend to my children and my partner, who has been so supportive the whole time. I also still have all my other projects like Unmarried and local film Baby Mamas."