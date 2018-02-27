TshisaLIVE

Twitter's shocked that Babes Wodumo can actually hold a note

27 February 2018 - 11:18 By Chrizelda Kekana
Babes Wodumo posted a brief video proving a point to people who doubt her vocal abilities.
Babes Wodumo posted a brief video proving a point to people who doubt her vocal abilities.
Image: Via Instagram

Twitter was left in disbelief and in a hilarious state of confusion after they realised that Babes Wodumo's vocal abilities are on point, and questioned why she intentionally chose to talk on all her songs. 

The self proclaimed gqom queen took to social media to share a video snippet of herself singing a gospel song.

Twitter was left baffled by how great Babes sounded because "all she does is talk" on her gqom songs.

Babes seemed to have anticipated the reaction as she only captioned the video with laughing emojis

😂😂😂😂😂😂😘🤷‍♀️

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

As usual some tweeps analysed the grammar of the song, despite the video being only 18 seconds long. They asked if Babes is singing, "he keeps on blessing me" or "he keeps on bless me," and went on to have a great laugh about.

Others asked if the musician would consider using her voice on songs and questioned if Mampintsha was the reason she had not done so already.

One of the most asked questions in the comments section was why she neglected to tell the Black Panther people that she can sing?

Twitter said she wasted an opportunity to show the world that she's actually really talented.

The memes came rolling in:

Botswana-born Isibaya actress: People in my country don't have to leave to be successful

After two years of knocking on doors, Botswana-born actress Koketso Mophuting is happy about getting her big break on Isibaya. 
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Thembisa Mdoda on her exit from DWTSSA: I was overjoyed, I regret nothing

Instead of tears and sadness as expected when one is booted out of a competition, Thembisa Mdoda gracefully bowed out of Dancing With The Stars. 
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Skolopad responds to 'sex position' backlash: I've got a naughty side too

Skolopad is pushing an unapologetic attitude after her latest risqué pose left Twitter in a tizz because of the sexual nature of the caption. And her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Zinhle on new bae rumours: We are just friends

Musician DJ Zinhle has responded to weekend reports claiming she had found love in the arms of flashy Namibian businessman Collin Venaani, explaining ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Chicco Twala defends Kelly Khumalo: I don't think she killed Senzo

Chicco Twala has defended Kelly Khumalo amidst ongoing speculation that the singer played a part in the death of Senzo Meyiwa and was covering up who ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: OPW couple got married on Monday to 'confuse the enemy' TshisaLIVE
  2. Get this idiot off TV – Celebs & fans 'tired' of Date My Family bachelor TshisaLIVE
  3. Be still our beating hearts! The People's Bae shows off his romantic side TshisaLIVE
  4. Chicco Twala defends Kelly Khumalo: I don't think she killed Senzo TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad responds to 'sex position' backlash: I've got a naughty side too TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X