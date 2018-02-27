Twitter's shocked that Babes Wodumo can actually hold a note

Twitter was left in disbelief and in a hilarious state of confusion after they realised that Babes Wodumo's vocal abilities are on point, and questioned why she intentionally chose to talk on all her songs.

The self proclaimed gqom queen took to social media to share a video snippet of herself singing a gospel song.

Twitter was left baffled by how great Babes sounded because "all she does is talk" on her gqom songs.

Babes seemed to have anticipated the reaction as she only captioned the video with laughing emojis