Twitter's shocked that Babes Wodumo can actually hold a note
Twitter was left in disbelief and in a hilarious state of confusion after they realised that Babes Wodumo's vocal abilities are on point, and questioned why she intentionally chose to talk on all her songs.
The self proclaimed gqom queen took to social media to share a video snippet of herself singing a gospel song.
Twitter was left baffled by how great Babes sounded because "all she does is talk" on her gqom songs.
Babes seemed to have anticipated the reaction as she only captioned the video with laughing emojis
As usual some tweeps analysed the grammar of the song, despite the video being only 18 seconds long. They asked if Babes is singing, "he keeps on blessing me" or "he keeps on bless me," and went on to have a great laugh about.
Others asked if the musician would consider using her voice on songs and questioned if Mampintsha was the reason she had not done so already.
One of the most asked questions in the comments section was why she neglected to tell the Black Panther people that she can sing?
Twitter said she wasted an opportunity to show the world that she's actually really talented.
The memes came rolling in:
So you can sing but you talk on your music?? Why pic.twitter.com/zQYXSspPmu— Fentse OR (@OR_gee94) February 26, 2018
So all this time you made us believe that you can only talk on songs hehehehe guys this girl can sing!!! pic.twitter.com/RLk503YKpq— Thabo Moloi (@mrmanyoba_big) February 26, 2018
Finally I get to hear Babes wodumo actually sing, instead of making noise😂👏...I think you shud withdraw oh my Gosh, oh my world...for this verse😉 pic.twitter.com/ETumVDjjgA— January's Very Own👑 (@SindiswalM) February 26, 2018
Everybody Say Kikirikiki For That Voice. pic.twitter.com/edIZos3sX8— Freedom Nhleko (@freedom_nhleko) February 26, 2018
Wawungasho ngan kanje kulela culo lakho no Zacarri kunalabo Oh my gosh obashoyo!!!😒😒 pic.twitter.com/N0HSpIOIgy— it's Barbz Muh'fukha👑♡ (@Yourgirlbarbs) February 26, 2018
your voice honey, killer🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯🔪🔪🔪🔪 pic.twitter.com/o20aG70atO— Brighton Ludwabe 🇿 (@BLudwabe) February 26, 2018
he keeps on bless you sisi yes pic.twitter.com/lSWUZQomw3— Clement (@Clement_60150) February 26, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE