Bassie to her hubby: Your steadfast love is one of my greatest blessings

After 18 years of marriage Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo are still definitely love goals.

Even though the couple are protective about their personal lives, they're never shy to express their love for each other.

In celebration of Romeo's birthday recently, Bassie poured her heart out about how her man rules her heart.

"Your steadfast love is one of my greatest blessings, I honestly fall in love with you every time I watch how you love your kids, protect them, teach them, provide for them, hug them, read to them, move the world for them and be a present father. Thank you for all that you do for us."

Bassie added that if she could do this life thing all over again, she would still choose her husband in a heartbeat.

"You my love, are one remarkable man that I am blessed to call my husband and father of my children. If I had to choose my lifetime partner and soulmate all over again, I would choose you in a heartbeat. I love you to infinity."