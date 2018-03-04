WATCH: Loyiso Gijana's cover of Amazulu is beautiful
04 March 2018 - 14:00
Like most of Mzansi former Idols SA finalist Loyiso Gijana is a huge Amanda Black fan.
And, to show his love for Amanda's music, Loyiso shared a rendition of her hit track Amazulu.
Loyiso shared a short video on Twitter telling fans how proud he was of Amanda.
Just thought I should share this with you guys. So proud of @AmandaBlackSA Avulekile amazulu sisi pic.twitter.com/1qUAbiKMHR— Lloyiso (@LoyisoGijana) February 27, 2018
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE