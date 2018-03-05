#DMF: Twitter shook after married Lungile flirts with bestie's potential date
The scenarios that play out on Date My Family often leaves Twitter with many invaluable life lessons, and last night's episode didn't disappoint with teaching viewers about toxic friends.
This after viewers witnessed how far Lungile was willing to go to sabotage her friend's date.
Even though Lungile was meant to be representing her friend, Kholo, it seemed she wanted the bachelor, Mandla, for herself.
Although Lungile is not the first "bad" friend to appear on the dating show, Twitter was left shook by her "thirsty" behaviour after it was revealed that she was the married friend. They expected her to represent her friend but instead she seemed to have ulterior motives.
Twitter couldn't believe how Lungile was disrespecting her husband, even going as far as forgetting she had a ring on but continued to flirt with her friend's potential date.
The memes came rolling in:
#DateMyFamily Lungile is lusting over this guy. pic.twitter.com/exY2ReJJyG— Lorraine (@dee_neolauraine) March 4, 2018
i don't trust Lungile, she's clearly fencing uMandla, abe ashadile 😒 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/OO011g926m— PennyM💞 (@Penuel_Mashele) March 4, 2018
Lungile though, she wants the guy. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/zF3oiiVVVI— B.A.T 😝😌💕Lweza wam 💖 (@KaniseBathandwa) March 4, 2018
Lungile is submitting her own CV instead of submitting Kholo's...what a friend.#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/BTa7ttZMlj— Thatso (@Thatso_vm) March 4, 2018
Lungile just disrespected her husband JUST like that ...she even says ‘ubani loyo’ #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/JKph7od7UX— Swidat 💫 (@_MsBrown_) March 4, 2018
#DateMyFamily Lungile has a crush on Mandla and she's married. I wonder what her husband will say when he watches this episode pic.twitter.com/bXydS29nF9— Katlego Legwale (@KatlegoLegwaIe) March 4, 2018
#DateMyFamily— Phile Mntungwa 🌻 (@hlakaniminaj12) March 4, 2018
Imagine having a wife like Lungile 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/H3JOsXMuEI
When Khulu Got That Wine. That Lungile Girl Was Like "We'll Find Someone Else" . Themba File For Divorce Baba. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/RqwJC8lseV— ..äq..® (@ArquellyQuota) March 4, 2018
Lungile is that trash friend that sleeps with your partner on the DL #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/crS3jXW8j3— MTHOBISI (@MTHO_NKABINDE) March 4, 2018
Watch out for girls/friends like Lungile ladies #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/WS0OZk5aJz— I.G - @Thabo_Israel (@ISRAEL_Khosane) March 4, 2018
Rare picture of what Lungile wants to do to Mandla...#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/EEvTX036Yb— Amelianthus (@millie_ville) March 4, 2018
Lungile is a vulture, she wants Mandla #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/6dpN7ZzEtC— Sanelisiwe ☘ (@Asiphe_ami) March 4, 2018
Haibo Lungile issa Snake— Katlego Pale Legodi (@Katl3goo) March 4, 2018
Kind of friend who can go have a quickie at club toilet with your man and come back laugh with you like nothing happened. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/uwewpZM5c1
Every girl squad has a Lungile in the group. The hungry lion#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/iCerC5o9cP— Basetsana (@BassieMalepe) March 4, 2018
Yho I pray I don't have a Lungile in my circle.. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Rm3MqzF4PP— Tsholo (@BlacqueenT) March 4, 2018
Guys lets discuss friends like Lungile 😕😕💔#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/pPO3FrvF9x— Titus Kedibone Mokou (@Titus_Mokou) March 4, 2018
