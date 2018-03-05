DMF: Twitter shook after married Lungile flirts with bestie's potential date

The scenarios that play out on Date My Family often leaves Twitter with many invaluable life lessons, and last night's episode didn't disappoint with teaching viewers about toxic friends.

This after viewers witnessed how far Lungile was willing to go to sabotage her friend's date.

Even though Lungile was meant to be representing her friend, Kholo, it seemed she wanted the bachelor, Mandla, for herself.

Although Lungile is not the first "bad" friend to appear on the dating show, Twitter was left shook by her "thirsty" behaviour after it was revealed that she was the married friend. They expected her to represent her friend but instead she seemed to have ulterior motives.

Twitter couldn't believe how Lungile was disrespecting her husband, even going as far as forgetting she had a ring on but continued to flirt with her friend's potential date.

The memes came rolling in: