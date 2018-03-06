'It's a blessing' - Thandeka Ngema and her bae can't wait to be parents

Former Uzalo actress Thandeka Ngema and her partner are expecting their first child together and say it is an unexpected blessing in their lives that has left them grinning from ear-to-ear.

The couple this week revealed that they are going to be parents and posted several pictures from a shoot they did for the big announcement.

In the snaps, Thandeka showed off her growing baby bump, while her bae Sabelo held her.

The couple also used the occasion to hint at their engagement, with Thandeka sporting a sparkly ring on her finger.