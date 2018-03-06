'It's a blessing' - Thandeka Ngema and her bae can't wait to be parents
Former Uzalo actress Thandeka Ngema and her partner are expecting their first child together and say it is an unexpected blessing in their lives that has left them grinning from ear-to-ear.
The couple this week revealed that they are going to be parents and posted several pictures from a shoot they did for the big announcement.
In the snaps, Thandeka showed off her growing baby bump, while her bae Sabelo held her.
The couple also used the occasion to hint at their engagement, with Thandeka sporting a sparkly ring on her finger.
Taking to social media, Sabelo thanked God "for his kindness" and told fans he couldn't wait to be a dad.
Thandeka also opened up about the couple's new adventure together, saying that no matter how she planned her life, it always ended up being made better with unexpected surprises.
"As much as you want to plan your life, God has a way of surprising you with unexpected things that will make you happier than you had planned."
Take a peek at the snaps from their big announcement.
