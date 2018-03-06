TshisaLIVE

'It's a blessing' - Thandeka Ngema and her bae can't wait to be parents

06 March 2018 - 10:42 By Kyle Zeeman
Thandeka Ngema and Sabelo are expecting their first child together.
Thandeka Ngema and Sabelo are expecting their first child together.
Image: Via Thandeka's Instagram

Former Uzalo actress Thandeka Ngema and her partner are expecting their first child together and say it is an unexpected blessing in their lives that has left them grinning from ear-to-ear.

The couple this week revealed that they are going to be parents and posted several pictures from a shoot they did for the big announcement.

In the snaps, Thandeka showed off her growing baby bump, while her bae Sabelo held her.

The couple also used the occasion to hint at their engagement, with Thandeka sporting a sparkly ring on her finger. 

Taking to social media, Sabelo thanked God "for his kindness" and told fans he couldn't wait to be a dad.

Thandeka also opened up about the couple's new adventure together, saying that no matter how she planned her life, it always ended up being made better with unexpected surprises.

"As much as you want to plan your life, God has a way of surprising you with unexpected things that will make you happier than you had planned."

Take a peek at the snaps from their big announcement.

AKA confirms Touch My Blood will be his last album

AKA's management have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that his upcoming album, Touch My Blood will be the last album the rapper puts out. This comes after ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Zodwa heading to Zambia, despite being labelled 'unchristian'

Zodwa Wabantu has rubbished claims she's been banned from performing in Zambia this coming weekend, telling TshisaLIVE that she has a contract to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Black Motion want R3.7m after 'racist' plane incident

Award-winning music group Black Motion are planning to launch a R3.7m lawsuit against Comair after being escorted off a plane, allegedly because of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Liesl Laurie determined to give dance competition everything, cracked rib and all

Liesl Laurie is determined to dance through the pain on Dancing with the Stars SA, cracked rib and all. The former Miss SA has soldiered on in the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Black Motion want R3.7m after 'racist' plane incident TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Stay in your lane' - OPW couple's attempts to speak Zulu flops TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Mthethwa on married life: It's a blessing to be married to a pastor TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She won't show her undies'- Winnie Khumalo's daughter makes waves TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I’d rather everyone speaks their mother tongue,' says Somizi on language ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X