Is Cassper broke shaming or inspiring with his tweets about money?

You see, Cassper never misses a chance to talk about his financial status. Just last week on radio he joined in a conversation about the latest World Cup by recounting how he was too broke to attend the tournament held in South Africa eight years ago.

He also famously told the nation how he couldn't even afford to pay his team and wanted to sell his cars because of the coins he was dropping for his Fill Up FNB Stadium show. As soon as the show was over, he returned to talking about how amazing money was.

But Cassper's rise from the hood to the rich list has also inspired others to push for their dreams. Fans of the rapper often flood his timeline with messages telling him that he inspires them.

Others have defended his flashy lifestyle, saying he had the right to show off his money to teach others that they can also achieve their goals and beat poverty.