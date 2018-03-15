TshisaLIVE

Khuli Chana: I wasn't gonna pull a 50 Cent & put my shooting in the music

15 March 2018 - 09:19 By Kyle Zeeman
Khuli opens up about the impact his shooting had on his music.
Khuli opens up about the impact his shooting had on his music.
Image: Via Khuli Chana's Instagram

Khuli Chana said that even though he was in the same WhatsApp group as 50 Cent, he wasn't able to tap into his own shooting to make mean music. 

The star, who survived being shot at by police in 2013, told Metro FM he was on top of his game when the shooting happened but quickly found that brands didn't want to associate themselves with him. 

"You obviously go into this deep dark space which affects you professionally. You go into certain spaces and things start to slow down. I (had to) really open myself to other opportunities, or let me say I was blessed with big opportunities at the time...I was about to go out of my mind."

Khuli said he tried to heal by pouring his emotions into his music but hit a wall. 

"The toughest thing for me was channeling that incident into my music. I couldn't really tap into my 50 cents, it just didn't show up. I tried. I scrapped so many scripts. I just couldn't channel hate. I didn't want to live the rest of my life as that guy who got shot at and put out that song."

Khuli was shot at by police officials after being pursued in a case of mistaken identity. He sustained minor injuries and had a bullet lodged in his right finger after the incident. He later laid a civil claim against the police and was given a settlement rumoured to be around R2-million.

"While Khuli Chana accepts that this process has weighed heavily on his mental and emotional health, he has been sustained by the support of his family, friends and fans. He has accepted an apology from the SAPS," a statement by his team at the time read.

Black Panther star Connie Chiume can't find an acting gig

She may be the toast of Mzansi but Connie Chiume's job prospects are looking about as dry as day zero
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

32 & still at home: Why the Modiselle sisters still live with their fam

While most of us were itching to leave the nest, one of Mzansi's most popular sisters say the secret to happiness is actually staying with mama at ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Akanamali! Chicco Twala & Bongani’s bitter feud over Brenda Fassie biopic drains producers

Someone come clean the crumbs because it just gets more and more messy.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Inside ProVerb's emotional breakdown TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' snap that split Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  5. #FinePeopleOlympics: Boity discovered her long lost Somalian 'twin' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X