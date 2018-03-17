Thickleeyonce: Please don't 'blackmail' us into watching local movies
Thickleeyonce has come out to appeal to marketers of SA films to do better than "blackmail" people into watching locally produced films.
Since the Black Panther fever caught on in SA, the enthusiasm South Africans showed for the Marvel film has placed them in a "vulnerable" position as consumers.
Many tweeps have complained that local film producers have resorted to asking them to support them because they show support for American movies.
Thickleeyonce was one of the people that took the bull by the horns, saying that she won't be bullied into watching a local movie if it isn't worth her money.
Why yal force us 2 like local stuff? If it doesn’t spark my interest, im not watching it’s really got nothing 2do with the fact that its local cos da same mindset applies 2 international movies. Market your movies without all the shady outbursts lol. https://t.co/p12fQ8wtuJ— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) March 12, 2018
Other people tried to veto her, saying she needed to be patriotic.
"I’m 1000% certain that only the people that like my sh*t will RT. I don’t see why anyone would support things they don’t like . Sorry to disappoint you, patriotic? I can guarantee you now that I’m not gonna fan out over something because it’s local, that’s madness, don’t play yourself."
Thickleeyonce went on to name some local productions that have been worth her time and money. She felt she didn't need to be "emotionally" blackmailed to go watch them.
Five Fingers, Catching Feelings & INXEBA look brilliant!!! You don’t even have to use emotional blackmail to beg me to go watch them... all that “you better go watch it cos you watch American movies” bullshit just make me less eager to go watch 😒😒😒— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) March 12, 2018
I really wish they had a different approach to marketing local films. We support local when local is good!!!— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) March 12, 2018
What do you think? Does she have a point or nah?