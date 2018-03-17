TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce: Please don't 'blackmail' us into watching local movies

17 March 2018 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Twitter had Thickleeyonce's back after she shared her opinions on local films.
Image: Via Instagram

Thickleeyonce has come out to appeal to marketers of SA films to do better than "blackmail" people into watching locally produced films.

Since the Black Panther fever caught on in SA, the enthusiasm South Africans showed for the Marvel film has placed them in a "vulnerable" position as consumers.

Many tweeps have complained that local film producers have resorted to asking them to support them because they show support for American movies.

Thickleeyonce was one of the people that took the bull by the horns, saying that she won't be bullied into watching a local movie if it isn't worth her money.

Other people tried to veto her, saying she needed to be patriotic.

"I’m 1000% certain that only the people that like my sh*t will RT. I don’t see why anyone would support things they don’t like . Sorry to disappoint you, patriotic? I can guarantee you now that I’m not gonna fan out over something because it’s local, that’s madness, don’t play yourself."

Thickleeyonce went on to name some local productions that have been worth her time and money. She felt she didn't need to be "emotionally" blackmailed to go watch them.

What do you think? Does she have a point or nah?


