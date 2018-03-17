Thickleeyonce: Please don't 'blackmail' us into watching local movies

Thickleeyonce has come out to appeal to marketers of SA films to do better than "blackmail" people into watching locally produced films.

Since the Black Panther fever caught on in SA, the enthusiasm South Africans showed for the Marvel film has placed them in a "vulnerable" position as consumers.

Many tweeps have complained that local film producers have resorted to asking them to support them because they show support for American movies.

Thickleeyonce was one of the people that took the bull by the horns, saying that she won't be bullied into watching a local movie if it isn't worth her money.