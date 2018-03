Former talk show host Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is looking all sorts of smoking-hot.

She has been on a mission to get back into shape and drop those unwanted kilos.

"I choose to be healthy. I choose to be fit. I choose me," Noeleen said about getting fit.

And, the results are definitely showing.

You go guurl!

Here are 3 exercises that Noeleen has been doing as part of her fitness journey: