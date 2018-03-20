Twitter asks The Queen's Kea: Girl why aren't you running?
Dineo Moeketsi has advised her followers that her current storyline in The Queen hopes to cast the spotlight on another form of abuse women subject themselves to in the name of status quo.
Kea Khoza, Dineo's character, has had two failed marriages and finally found herself a man who charmed both her and the viewers at first sight.
Tebogo Ncube (played Fezile Makhanya) is a successful, handsome man who as it turned out has abusive tendencies and deeper seated issues with power.
After manhandling Kea for paying their food bill at a restaurant, he proceeded to apologise with a Maserati...
Coming up. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/56B7Fkambp— FERGUSON FILMS (@FERGUSON_FILMS) March 19, 2018
Taking to Twitter as Tebogo's true colours slowly show themselves, Dineo explained that the storyline was meant to make women see that it's not just money that makes women stay in potentially dangerous and toxic relationships.
Dineo interacted with some of her followers who shared that they had been in similar abusive relationships.
Unfortunately, many women hope to be the exception to the rule. Kea is in that place. She grew up with money. It's not abt money. She's a woman who has failed at love one too many times.— Dineo Moeketsi (@therealdineo) March 19, 2018
The entire performance in its truth is driven by that hope. I'm glad you made it out. https://t.co/3vagO9els0— Dineo Moeketsi (@therealdineo) March 19, 2018
You've got to fight that urge because more than anything you're fighting for you. A guy like that isn't worth your well being. https://t.co/dzU1xADPgg— Dineo Moeketsi (@therealdineo) March 19, 2018
However, Twitter can smell abusive men from far and warned Kea long before Tebogo began peeling off his "perfect" layer.
Kea don't do it, I know this guy!!! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZIA0PSFyOF— Renate Stuurman (@RenateStuurman) March 19, 2018
As it stands, Twitter seems to be a better judge of character than Kea. For instance they know:
1. Tebogo's ex didn't just "fall" from the balcony.
We All Know She Didnt Fall off the Balcony #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/0kZdR2DQoW— TheRealAndy (@TheRealAndy46) March 19, 2018
2. That Maserati is a metaphor for an ending similar to the one in the picture provided below:
That Maserati #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/5FO7ygWpRZ— Debongz Mshengu (@DebongzMshengu) March 19, 2018
Now, since Kea is a fictional character and can't really heed Twitter's advice, all they can do is panic on her behalf.
Of course the memes were lit!
#TheQueenMzansi Raise ur hand if you worried bout Kea 😓 pic.twitter.com/RyS9qUUhc9— T-bang😄😅 (@ThabangNgcobo5) March 19, 2018
Our parents sometimes force us to stay in abusive relationships all in the name of Ubuntu. Look at Harriet it's so sad guys #thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/jUFxUWQw1k— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) March 19, 2018
Once again. Kea falls for the trap.🙄#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/8IeIopNZGg— Rea 💐 (@_kingruuh) March 19, 2018
Meanwhile all Twitter wants is for Kea to say the following to Tebogo: 'Voetsek! voetsek!'
Can Kea just say to Tebogo #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/iNRWpyzGL4— Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) March 19, 2018