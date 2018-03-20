Twitter asks The Queen's Kea: Girl why aren't you running?

Dineo Moeketsi has advised her followers that her current storyline in The Queen hopes to cast the spotlight on another form of abuse women subject themselves to in the name of status quo.

Kea Khoza, Dineo's character, has had two failed marriages and finally found herself a man who charmed both her and the viewers at first sight.

Tebogo Ncube (played Fezile Makhanya) is a successful, handsome man who as it turned out has abusive tendencies and deeper seated issues with power.

After manhandling Kea for paying their food bill at a restaurant, he proceeded to apologise with a Maserati...