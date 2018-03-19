Lucia reveals the story behind her anti-vat&sit song

Ex-Idols SA contestant Lucia went home a changed woman after her Idols journey and one of the questions she was ready to ask was: ‘why am I in this five-year-relationship that’s standing still?’

When she got home she was ready to confront her boyfriend of five years about his intentions. Did he plan on marrying her and was his commitment to her true?

She told TshisaLIVE she didn’t get the answer she hoped for, but she left her failed relationship with a song.

“The song wasn’t written by me but it helped confront myself first and then my partner. This woman in the song sings about how she cooks, cleans and cares for this man who has no intention of doing right by her. I realised I was in a similar situation. I was approaching my fifth year anniversary but had no prospects of becoming a wife and no way of gauging if I ever would. It’s a story of faded promises.”