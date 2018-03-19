TshisaLIVE

Lucia reveals the story behind her anti-vat&sit song

19 March 2018 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lucia opens up about the vat&sit culture.
Lucia opens up about the vat&sit culture.
Image: Via Lucia's Facebook

Ex-Idols SA contestant Lucia went home a changed woman after her Idols journey and one of the questions she was ready to ask was: ‘why am I in this five-year-relationship that’s standing still?’

When she got home she was ready to confront her boyfriend of five years about his intentions. Did he plan on marrying her and was his commitment to her true?

She told TshisaLIVE she didn’t get the answer she hoped for, but she left her failed relationship with a song.

“The song wasn’t written by me but it helped confront myself first and then my partner. This woman in the song sings about how she cooks, cleans and cares for this man who has no intention of doing right by her. I realised I was in a similar situation. I was approaching my fifth year anniversary but had no prospects of becoming a wife and no way of gauging if I ever would. It’s a story of faded promises.”

Wenzani Ngami is a song that asks the question, ‘what are you doing with me?’ and Lucia explains that it was the hardest question she’s ever had to ask.

The singer, who made it to the finals rounds of Idols SA in 2016, was accused of thinking she’s better than her now ex-boyfriend because she had “tasted fame”.

"People immediately assumed that I was asking for my boyfriend’s intentions because I had been on TV, but the issues were much deeper. People said ‘oh, now that you’ve been on TV, you think you are too good for him?’ But that was not the case, I just decided this is not the life I would go back to, where a conversation about our future has no direction.”

Listen to her song on iTunes.

Something is not right at 702, says John Robbie

As 702 talk radio fans still reel in shock at afternoon drive host Stephen Grootes' resignation, John Robbie has suggested that things may not be all ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Zodwa says dancer A$$quake is 'lost' & won't replace her

Gear up, Mzansi! We are in for a hell of a ride as the feud between Zodwa Wabantu and a young dancer from Gauteng heats up.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Trompies on conflict, flourishing solo careers & staying friends

Trompies just knows how to make things work, that's why they are still standing!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

MaKhumalo Mseleku says it's 'normal' for good wives to compromise

MaKhumalo shares the secret to being a great and happy wife... even in a polygamy
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Sjoe! Zodwa Wabantu shows off serious a** in a thong dress TshisaLIVE
  2. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  3. The clapback that saw Rihanna 'drag Snapchat to the grave' TshisaLIVE
  4. Something is not right at 702, says John Robbie TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: This video of Andile Jali & his daughter will give you the feels TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pops goes the plastic
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
X