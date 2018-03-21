WATCH | Only one month until you get to see Black Panther in action again!
Marvel has released its latest trailer for the highly-anticipated release of Avengers: Infinity War next month.
And, it's going to be a superhero extravaganza of note.
From Black Panther to Captain America and Iron Man - superhero fans are in for one helluva action-packed movie.
Infinity War has been dubbed to be one of the biggest films Marvel has ever made.
Here's a glimpse of what to look forward to:
