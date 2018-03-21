TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Only one month until you get to see Black Panther in action again!

21 March 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Chadwick Boseman returns as Black Panther on Avengers: Infinity War.
Image: Marvel Studios 2018

Marvel has released its latest trailer for the highly-anticipated release of Avengers: Infinity War next month. 

And, it's going to be a superhero extravaganza of note. 

From Black Panther to Captain America and Iron Man - superhero fans are in for one helluva action-packed movie. 

Infinity War has been dubbed to be one of the biggest films Marvel has ever made. 

Here's a glimpse of what to look forward to: 

In theaters April 27. Get your tickets now: http://www.fandango.com/infinitywar Find out more on Marvel.com - http://bit.ly/2Iv6ouB Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪https://twitter.com/marvel Like Marvel on Facebook: ‪https://www.facebook.com/Marvel For even more news, stay tuned to: Tumblr: ‪http://marvelentertainment.tumblr.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marvel Google+: ‪https://plus.google.com/+marvel Pinterest: ‪http://pinterest.com/marvelofficial

