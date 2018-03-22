WATCH | A UKZN mascot totes chose the wrong guy for a dance off

Have you ever been in a situation where you realise you were NEVER ready for what you walked into? Well, the UKZN mascot found himself there and boy, did he get burned.

In a short clip posted on Twitter by @varsityshield, the UKZN mascot challenged a guy to a gqom dance off.

Needless to say, he was never ready for the skills the guy had.

The video is amazing and the majaivana (who happens to be a white guy) in the video is does the most.

Yes, we've watched their video about a million times.

Here's what you should keep an eye out for:

• The surprised gestures from the mascot in the white coat. *laughs for days*

• The guy in khakhi pants and a burgundy shirt, whose vosho almost left him on the floor at the beginning. *laughs in Hai ng'cishe ngafa*

• The other guy - he has a yellow backpack - supporting his pal with his not so amazing moves. But hey! Spirit! *laughs at no rhythm detected there*

Okay, now you can watch the video for yourself: