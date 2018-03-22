TshisaLIVE

WATCH | A UKZN mascot totes chose the wrong guy for a dance off

Moral of the story: don't judge a book by it's cover neh?

22 March 2018 - 10:48 By Chrizelda Kekana
The UKZN mascot was just never ready for what he saw on that rugby pitch.
The UKZN mascot was just never ready for what he saw on that rugby pitch.
Image: Via Twitter/Varsity Shield

Have you ever been in a situation where you realise you were NEVER ready for what you walked into? Well, the UKZN mascot found himself there and boy, did he get burned.

In a short clip posted on Twitter by @varsityshield, the UKZN mascot challenged a guy to a gqom dance off.

Needless to say, he was never ready for the skills the guy had.

The video is amazing and the majaivana (who happens to be a white guy) in the video is does the most.

Yes, we've watched their video about a million times.

Here's what you should keep an eye out for:

• The surprised gestures from the mascot in the white coat. *laughs for days*

• The guy in khakhi pants and a burgundy shirt, whose vosho almost left him on the floor at the beginning. *laughs in Hai ng'cishe ngafa*

• The other  guy - he has a yellow backpack - supporting his pal with his not so amazing moves. But hey! Spirit! *laughs at no rhythm detected there*

Okay, now you can watch the video for yourself:

Moral of the story: don't judge a book by it's cover, neh?

Thandiswa Mazwai ain't looking for a ghostwriter for her books

Thandiswa wants to be on your bookshelf.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

He can wrestle but does WWE's Apollo know what 'babalas' is?

If Apollo comes here, he needs to learn the lingo.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Malinga's launching his 'kick it safe' condoms

DR Malinga's getting into the family planning sector.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Being a proud gay person still seen as middle-class privilege - Inxeba director

"This is just not something that exists – this idea that you can be out and proud and fight for your rights at all costs."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

He's going to be a dad again! Another baby on the way for Dr.Malinga

Dr.Malinga is ready to be a dad to the power of three.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 10 things that will defos be on Somizi & Mohale’s wedding gift registry TshisaLIVE
  2. OPW wedding hack: Twerking gogos & tents for uninvited guests TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi asked & Mohale said yes! #Somhale are engaged TshisaLIVE
  4. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa: How do I stay strong when people say nasty things about me? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From chicken feathers to shampoo
Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?
X