SNAPS| Nhlanhla Nciza's 4oth birthday bash was like a movie

Nhlanhla Nciza pulled out all the stops for her 40th birthday bash!

Mafikizolo's front woman recently turned 40 but she wasn't about to let the milestone slide without throwing a party as big as some rapper's egos.

Baby girl called up all her famous friends and put on a massive all-white (with a hint of colour) bash that had many of us gasping for breath.

Of course while everyone was playing #FillUpTheWineGlass and socialising, we were watching from the social media feeds, taking notes like...