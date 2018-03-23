TshisaLIVE

SNAPS| Nhlanhla Nciza's 4oth birthday bash was like a movie

From politicians to see-through numbers, her party was EVERYTHING.

23 March 2018 - 09:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Nhlanhla Nciza had a massive bash for her 40th.
Image: Via Nhlanhla's Instagram

Nhlanhla Nciza pulled out all the stops for her 40th birthday bash! 

Mafikizolo's front woman recently turned 40 but she wasn't about to let the milestone slide without throwing a party as big as some rapper's egos. 

Baby girl called up all her famous friends and put on a massive all-white (with a hint of colour) bash that had many of us gasping for breath.

Of course while everyone was playing #FillUpTheWineGlass and socialising, we were watching from the social media feeds, taking notes like...

Here's just four tips we got from the party that we are totes gonna put into our next bash.., wanna come?

Invite all your famous friends

Nhlanhla's guestlist was like the who's -who of SA celebville. There were politicians like Malusi Gigaba and Mbaweezy, TV moguls like Bassetsana Kumalo and even three different types of "Ayandas". LEVELS, Mchana. 

Don't be scared to flaunt yourself or your body

While many of us were either swimming for our lives in the torrential rainfall or predicting that the ice age was coming as we froze our butts off under the pillows, guests like Ayanda Thabethe were wearing sheer dresses. Mo'gurl, do you even feel the cold?

Akhonto enophinda ilunge tu! #NN40

A post shared by Mbulelo Ngwevela (@veryfyd) on

Forget the drappings, pictures of you make the best decor

She's 40 and looking fine, so why shouldn't pictures of Nhlanhla be plastered around the venue reminding you that you're half her age but struggling to get to the gym. 

😍😍😍😍😍#NN40# @nhlanhla_nciza

A post shared by Gugu Nyarenda (@gugunyarenda) on

Guys, stop calling Zodwa Wabantu ugly, it's not cool...

But please don't get it twisted, Zodwa doesn't really care what you say about her face... she's worried about the young ones.
