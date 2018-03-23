Zodwa Wabantu: I understand why Khanyi and Mshoza changed themselves

Dear trolls, Zodwa Wabantu thinks we need to blame y’all for creating the mlungu version of Khanyi Mbau and Mshoza and the many other celebs who suffer in silence because of your commentary on their looks.

Zodwa has been taking on the world after people have that said that she’s ugly. She said now that she's famous, she understood what may have pushed celebs such as Khanyi Mbau and Mshoza to change themselves.

"I think it’s kind of sad because most celebrities, even international celebs, go under the knife because they end up believing that they are ugly. Someone told them over and over that they are ugly and not enough. These people are relentless."