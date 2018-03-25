5 seconds with The Soil that will school you on a few things

The Soil has given us music for all kinds of moods: from joy to sorrow and everything in between, their group dynamic always makes us wish we could join them.

The trio coined their own genre in music and Mzansi fell in love. They described to TshisaLIVE what their sound is about.



"Kasi Soul is a mixture of different influences from the hood. Soweto is where we were born, so we then encapsulated this sound under the umbrella of soul music."

The group is made up of Buhlebendalo "Soil Sister" Mda, Ntsika "Fana-tastic" Ngxanga and Luphindo "Master P" Ngxanga.

Although they still can't pick one absolute fave song from their impressive repertoire, Buhle said Uhuru and Mama ndiyahamba had a lot of sentimental value for her.